Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) volume exceeds 1.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) stock priced at $15.57, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.82 and dropped to $15.40 before settling in for the closing price of $15.58. BNL’s price has ranged from $14.98 to $27.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 21.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.70%. With a float of $157.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 53,000. In this transaction SVP – Asset Management of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $21.20, taking the stock ownership to the 54,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP – Acquisitions sold 4,000 for $21.50, making the entire transaction worth $86,000. This insider now owns 52,176 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.93 in the near term. At $16.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.09.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.66 billion, the company has a total of 173,115K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 382,880 K while annual income is 102,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 98,010 K while its latest quarter income was 33,520 K.