Can Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) hike of 25.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.27, soaring 23.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, DXF’s price has moved between $0.22 and $1.89.

With a float of $10.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -518.91, and the pretax margin is -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is 49.39%, while institutional ownership is 0.82%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

The latest stats from [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s (DXF) raw stochastic average was set at 22.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4146, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5842. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3801. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4103. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4653. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2949, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2399. The third support level lies at $0.2097 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.31 million based on 20,879K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total -360 K and income totals -15,880 K. The company made 106,378 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,775 K in sales during its previous quarter.