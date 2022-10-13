Can FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) drop of -4.77% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 12, 2022, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) opened at $17.64, higher 0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.7687 and dropped to $17.29 before settling in for the closing price of $17.56. Price fluctuations for FSK have ranged from $16.70 to $23.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $261.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.23 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 37.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 9,619. In this transaction Director of this company bought 450 shares at a rate of $21.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $21.54, making the entire transaction worth $21,535. This insider now owns 19,326 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to -12.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 14.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.80 in the near term. At $18.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.07. The third support level lies at $16.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

There are currently 283,229K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,081 M according to its annual income of 1,515 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 379,000 K and its income totaled -73,000 K.