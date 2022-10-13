Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 468,360 K

On October 12, 2022, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) opened at $32.16, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.18 and dropped to $31.65 before settling in for the closing price of $31.57. Price fluctuations for PLAY have ranged from $29.60 to $52.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.40% at the time writing. With a float of $42.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13783 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.81, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 158,633. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $31.73, taking the stock ownership to the 41,185 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 33,400 for $30.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,020,096. This insider now owns 48,206 shares in total.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.15) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 50.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.04% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

The latest stats from [Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., PLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was inferior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.96. The third major resistance level sits at $34.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.16.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Key Stats

There are currently 48,236K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,304 M according to its annual income of 108,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 468,360 K and its income totaled 29,090 K.