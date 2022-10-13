DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) posted a -13.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $35.88, down -2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.88 and dropped to $33.90 before settling in for the closing price of $35.63. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has traded in a range of $30.05-$133.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.40%. With a float of $69.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.50 million.

The firm has a total of 786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.19, operating margin of -3.24, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 140,150. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 3,495 shares at a rate of $40.10, taking the stock ownership to the 84,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,774 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $81,551. This insider now owns 100,897 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DOCN], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.81. The third major resistance level sits at $37.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.81.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.61 billion has total of 96,930K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 428,560 K in contrast with the sum of -19,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 133,880 K and last quarter income was -6,190 K.