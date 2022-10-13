Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) kicked off at the price of $10.78: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $10.98, down -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.03 and dropped to $10.62 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has traded in a range of $7.26-$21.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 108.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 172.60%. With a float of $126.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,040,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000,000 shares at a rate of $14.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,938 for $16.92, making the entire transaction worth $134,277. This insider now owns 35,519 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Looking closely at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.96. However, in the short run, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.00. Second resistance stands at $11.22. The third major resistance level sits at $11.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.18.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 126,474K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 439,440 K in contrast with the sum of 76,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 256,460 K and last quarter income was 128,760 K.