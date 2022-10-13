Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.78% last month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $256.91, down -3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $259.3999 and dropped to $246.92 before settling in for the closing price of $255.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has traded in a range of $113.40-$324.84.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 33.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.80%. With a float of $132.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.20 million.

In an organization with 2260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 10,699,271. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 36,083 shares at a rate of $296.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,095,133 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 82,835 for $301.02, making the entire transaction worth $24,934,670. This insider now owns 1,131,216 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.84) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.23% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.03 million. That was better than the volume of 3.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.44.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $289.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $205.32. However, in the short run, Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $256.05. Second resistance stands at $263.96. The third major resistance level sits at $268.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $243.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.00. The third support level lies at $231.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.91 billion has total of 135,457K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,382 M in contrast with the sum of 145,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 530,200 K and last quarter income was 76,980 K.