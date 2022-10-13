Ferguson plc (FERG) volume exceeds 1.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $107.69, down -2.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.38 and dropped to $106.20 before settling in for the closing price of $108.57. Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has traded in a range of $102.01-$183.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.70%. With a float of $208.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31924 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.87, operating margin of +8.97, and the pretax margin is +8.29.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Ferguson plc is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%.

Ferguson plc (FERG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.24 while generating a return on equity of 35.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ferguson plc’s (FERG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 394.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.28, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ferguson plc (FERG)

Looking closely at Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Ferguson plc’s (FERG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.71. However, in the short run, Ferguson plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $107.69. Second resistance stands at $109.12. The third major resistance level sits at $109.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $103.33.

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.89 billion has total of 225,045K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 28,566 M in contrast with the sum of 2,122 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,971 M and last quarter income was 580,000 K.