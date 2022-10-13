FYBR (Frontier Communications Parent Inc.) dropped -3.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $22.80, down -3.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.895 and dropped to $21.99 before settling in for the closing price of $22.69. Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has traded in a range of $21.06-$35.15.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 623.70%. With a float of $244.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15074 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.82, operating margin of +17.80, and the pretax margin is +76.51.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 145,450. In this transaction Exec. Chairman of the Board of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $29.09, taking the stock ownership to the 871,667 shares.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +77.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 623.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 1.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s (FYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 13.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.60 in the near term. At $23.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.79.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.64 billion has total of 244,985K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,411 M in contrast with the sum of 4,955 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,459 M and last quarter income was 101,000 K.