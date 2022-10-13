Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is 17.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) stock priced at $13.47, up 1.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.8702 and dropped to $13.325 before settling in for the closing price of $13.40. HLIT’s price has ranged from $8.25 to $13.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 141.40%. With a float of $101.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.63 million.

In an organization with 935 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.75, operating margin of +3.84, and the pretax margin is +1.75.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Harmonic Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 1,800,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 428,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s SVP and CFO sold 53,585 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $608,618. This insider now owns 96,419 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harmonic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 243.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.19 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.06. However, in the short run, Harmonic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.91. Second resistance stands at $14.16. The third major resistance level sits at $14.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.07. The third support level lies at $12.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.49 billion, the company has a total of 104,489K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 507,150 K while annual income is 13,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 157,450 K while its latest quarter income was 14,840 K.