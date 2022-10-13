Investors finally get a glimpse of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) volume hitting the figure of 2.69 million.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $90.15, plunging -8.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.29 and dropped to $83.04 before settling in for the closing price of $90.74. Within the past 52 weeks, SQM’s price has moved between $44.88 and $115.76.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 227.90%. With a float of $285.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

In an organization with 6462 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.12, operating margin of +32.85, and the pretax margin is +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.28) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 722.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.10.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.87. However, in the short run, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.93. Second resistance stands at $92.73. The third major resistance level sits at $95.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.23. The third support level lies at $73.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.83 billion based on 285,638K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,862 M and income totals 585,450 K. The company made 2,599 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 859,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.