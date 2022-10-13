Investors must take note of 9F Inc.’s (JFU) performance last week, which was 56.35%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $0.20, up 83.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3839 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, JFU has traded in a range of $0.19-$1.76.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -19.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.30%. With a float of $89.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.16 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 740 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.11, operating margin of -21.29, and the pretax margin is -25.36.
9F Inc. (JFU) Insider and Institutional Ownership
Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of 9F Inc. is 47.37%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.
9F Inc. (JFU) Latest Financial update
This company achieved a net margin of -29.78 while generating a return on equity of -5.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.22% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.
9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators
Take a look at 9F Inc.’s (JFU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30
Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)
The latest stats from [9F Inc., JFU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.16 million was superior to 0.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.
During the past 100 days, 9F Inc.’s (JFU) raw stochastic average was set at 18.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 276.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 150.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4333, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8034. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4216. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4947. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6055. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2377, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1269. The third support level lies at $0.0538 if the price breaches the second support level.
9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Key Stats
The company with the Market Capitalisation of 86.04 million has total of 231,324K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 119,490 K in contrast with the sum of -36,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 468,959 K and last quarter income was -2,872 M.