Investors must take note of Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) performance last week, which was -7.21%.

On October 12, 2022, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) opened at $3.11, lower -0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Price fluctuations for BIRD have ranged from $2.83 to $32.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.20% at the time writing. With a float of $95.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 51.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 36,486. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,237 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 345,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,902 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,313. This insider now owns 191,013 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Looking closely at Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. However, in the short run, Allbirds Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.15. Second resistance stands at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.93.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

There are currently 147,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 477.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 277,470 K according to its annual income of -45,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,170 K and its income totaled -29,370 K.