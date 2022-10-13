Investors must take note of American Express Company’s (AXP) performance last week, which was -5.29%.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $137.31, down -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.45 and dropped to $136.11 before settling in for the closing price of $137.35. Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has traded in a range of $134.12-$199.55.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 166.10%. With a float of $748.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $752.00 million.

In an organization with 64000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.30, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 667,355. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,005 shares at a rate of $166.63, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 48,160 for $178.38, making the entire transaction worth $8,590,632. This insider now owns 31,285 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Express Company’s (AXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.37.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.52. However, in the short run, American Express Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $138.09. Second resistance stands at $139.44. The third major resistance level sits at $140.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.76. The third support level lies at $133.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 105.01 billion has total of 749,748K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,663 M in contrast with the sum of 8,060 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,834 M and last quarter income was 1,964 M.