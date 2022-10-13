Investors must take note of AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) performance last week, which was -8.08%.

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) stock priced at $3.72, down -2.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.0299 and dropped to $3.61 before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. AVPT’s price has ranged from $3.60 to $9.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -68.70%. With a float of $115.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1934 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.91, operating margin of -27.87, and the pretax margin is -17.09.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of AvePoint Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 203,626. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 32,000 shares at a rate of $6.36, taking the stock ownership to the 154,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for $6.43, making the entire transaction worth $250,938. This insider now owns 172,000 shares in total.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AvePoint Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1793.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

Looking closely at AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.14. However, in the short run, AvePoint Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.91. Second resistance stands at $4.18. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.07.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 717.23 million, the company has a total of 182,811K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 191,910 K while annual income is -33,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,700 K while its latest quarter income was -9,200 K.