Investors must take note of Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) performance last week, which was 0.19%.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $30.91, up 6.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.60 and dropped to $29.72 before settling in for the closing price of $29.55. Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has traded in a range of $20.05-$81.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -325.10%. With a float of $33.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.95, operating margin of -22.75, and the pretax margin is -24.42.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Dutch Bros Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 240,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,153,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 12,000 for $44.81, making the entire transaction worth $537,759. This insider now owns 1,159,620 shares in total.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2.59 while generating a return on equity of -15.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -325.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

The latest stats from [Dutch Bros Inc., BROS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.82. The third major resistance level sits at $34.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.06. The third support level lies at $28.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.39 billion has total of 39,558K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 497,880 K in contrast with the sum of -12,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 186,380 K and last quarter income was -910 K.