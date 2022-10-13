Investors must take note of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) performance last week, which was -16.43%.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.92, plunging -5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.93 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.93. Within the past 52 weeks, PTRA’s price has moved between $4.26 and $13.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -112.80%. With a float of $220.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.75 million.

The firm has a total of 870 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 21,266. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer, Secy of this company sold 3,492 shares at a rate of $6.09, taking the stock ownership to the 127,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,395 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $21,206. This insider now owns 377,806 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Proterra Inc., PTRA], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.02. The third major resistance level sits at $5.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.33.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.09 billion based on 225,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 242,860 K and income totals -250,010 K. The company made 74,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.