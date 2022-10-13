Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -37.94% last month.

October 12, 2022, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) trading session started at the price of $0.1049, that was 0.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1099 and dropped to $0.0917 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. A 52-week range for KTRA has been $0.09 – $1.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.80%. With a float of $74.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1527, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2778. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1094 in the near term. At $0.1188, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1276. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0912, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0824. The third support level lies at $0.0730 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

There are 80,807K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.37 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -22,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,446 K.