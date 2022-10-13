Last month’s performance of 15.26% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is certainly impressive

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $0.828, up 4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8989 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has traded in a range of $0.53-$8.67.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.20%. With a float of $62.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 7.78%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8053, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7207. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9230 in the near term. At $0.9504, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0019. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8441, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7926. The third support level lies at $0.7652 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.24 million has total of 71,291K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,600 K in contrast with the sum of -72,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,090 K and last quarter income was -15,840 K.