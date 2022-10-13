Last month’s performance of 6.53% for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is certainly impressive

On October 12, 2022, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) opened at $9.15, . During the day, the shares moved up to $9.46 and dropped to $8.97 before settling in for the closing price of $9.30. Price fluctuations for PUMP have ranged from $7.25 to $16.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 14.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.30% at the time writing. With a float of $86.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.24 million.

In an organization with 1500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.02, operating margin of -0.46, and the pretax margin is -7.83.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 220,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 182,111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Director sold 32,931 for $8.85, making the entire transaction worth $291,439. This insider now owns 67,899 shares in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -6.20 while generating a return on equity of -6.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.90% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. However, in the short run, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.52. Second resistance stands at $9.73. The third major resistance level sits at $10.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. The third support level lies at $8.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Key Stats

There are currently 104,344K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 964.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 874,510 K according to its annual income of -54,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 315,080 K and its income totaled -32,860 K.