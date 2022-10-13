LBRT (Liberty Energy Inc.) dropped -0.92 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) stock priced at $13.95, down -0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.22 and dropped to $13.46 before settling in for the closing price of $14.19. LBRT’s price has ranged from $8.50 to $20.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 45.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.00%. With a float of $157.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3601 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.70, operating margin of -6.58, and the pretax margin is -7.20.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Energy Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07, was worth 28,800. In this transaction Chairman of the Board & CEO of this company sold 1,901 shares at a rate of $15.15, taking the stock ownership to the 3,328,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 18,099 for $15.08, making the entire transaction worth $272,933. This insider now owns 3,330,016 shares in total.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7.25 while generating a return on equity of -15.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.10% during the next five years compared to -14.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liberty Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.54 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Energy Inc.’s (LBRT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.37 in the near term. At $14.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.85.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.60 billion, the company has a total of 187,185K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,471 M while annual income is -179,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 942,620 K while its latest quarter income was 105,160 K.