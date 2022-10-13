Lennar Corporation (LEN) is expecting -1.33% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $77.77, down -2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.08 and dropped to $76.06 before settling in for the closing price of $78.16. Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has traded in a range of $62.54-$117.54.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 19.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.30%. With a float of $263.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10753 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +21.44.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,230,000. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $82.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s VP/General Counsel/Secretary sold 22,000 for $71.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,577,180. This insider now owns 46,279 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.87) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +16.13 while generating a return on equity of 22.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3653.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.18, a number that is poised to hit 4.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.79 million, its volume of 2.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.71 in the near term. At $78.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.67.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.28 billion has total of 291,386K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,131 M in contrast with the sum of 4,430 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,934 M and last quarter income was 1,467 M.