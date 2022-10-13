Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) to new highs

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.65, soaring 28.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.926 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Within the past 52 weeks, OCG’s price has moved between $0.66 and $5.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 452.50%. With a float of $14.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.55, operating margin of +28.95, and the pretax margin is +30.44.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oriental Culture Holding LTD is 29.11%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +30.44 while generating a return on equity of 28.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 452.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56

Technical Analysis of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Looking closely at Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s (OCG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5253, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2801. However, in the short run, Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9940. Second resistance stands at $1.0980. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7180, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5460. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4420.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.30 million based on 21,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,596 K and income totals 11,444 K.