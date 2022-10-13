Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) to new highs

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.27, plunging -1.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.27 and dropped to $9.80 before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. Within the past 52 weeks, XM’s price has moved between $9.32 and $48.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 41.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -278.50%. With a float of $147.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4808 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.92, operating margin of -96.82, and the pretax margin is -97.35.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 19.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -98.46 while generating a return on equity of -110.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Looking closely at Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.58. However, in the short run, Qualtrics International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.21. Second resistance stands at $10.48. The third major resistance level sits at $10.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.27.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.12 billion based on 581,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,076 M and income totals -1,059 M. The company made 356,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -279,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.