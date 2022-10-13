Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) soared 0.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 12, 2022, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) opened at $5.28, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.41 and dropped to $5.25 before settling in for the closing price of $5.29. Price fluctuations for LICY have ranged from $5.05 to $14.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.38 million.

In an organization with 155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 67.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.32. However, in the short run, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.40. Second resistance stands at $5.48. The third major resistance level sits at $5.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.08.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are currently 175,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,370 K according to its annual income of -226,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,650 K and its income totaled -20,630 K.