LKQ Corporation (LKQ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.09%

On October 12, 2022, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) opened at $50.45, lower -1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.51 and dropped to $49.64 before settling in for the closing price of $50.23. Price fluctuations for LKQ have ranged from $42.36 to $60.43 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.90% at the time writing. With a float of $273.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46000 workers is very important to gauge.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 88,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,617 shares at a rate of $54.61, taking the stock ownership to the 15,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Director sold 70,000 for $54.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,820,418. This insider now owns 136,901 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.02) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LKQ Corporation (LKQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

The latest stats from [LKQ Corporation, LKQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 1.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 32.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.81. The third major resistance level sits at $51.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.07. The third support level lies at $48.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are currently 274,390K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,089 M according to its annual income of 1,091 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,341 M and its income totaled 420,000 K.