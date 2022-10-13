MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -15.05%

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.75, plunging -4.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.75 and dropped to $31.04 before settling in for the closing price of $32.71. Within the past 52 weeks, MXL’s price has moved between $30.17 and $77.89.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 139.10%. With a float of $72.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1503 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.91, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +5.36.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MaxLinear Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 827,353. In this transaction VP/GM, Broadband Group of this company sold 15,704 shares at a rate of $52.68, taking the stock ownership to the 69,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s VP/GM, Broadband Group sold 16,000 for $56.13, making the entire transaction worth $898,054. This insider now owns 85,686 shares in total.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.01) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.98% during the next five years compared to -10.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, MaxLinear Inc.’s (MXL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.22 in the near term. At $33.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.92. The third support level lies at $28.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.60 billion based on 78,334K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 892,400 K and income totals 41,970 K. The company made 280,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.