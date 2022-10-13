NAK (Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.) dropped -1.50 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 12, 2022, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) trading session started at the price of $0.24, that was -1.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. A 52-week range for NAK has been $0.23 – $0.54.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.10%. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2789, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3185. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2399. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2434. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2491. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2250. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2215.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

There are 529,779K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 126.47 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -25,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -6,188 K.