No matter how cynical the overall market is Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) performance over the last week is recorded -8.27%

October 12, 2022, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) trading session started at the price of $11.87, that was 0.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.06 and dropped to $11.71 before settling in for the closing price of $11.88. A 52-week range for DNB has been $11.81 – $21.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.40%. With a float of $329.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6296 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.42, operating margin of +9.07, and the pretax margin is -2.09.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 18,532,127. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,357,665 shares at a rate of $13.65, taking the stock ownership to the 79,048,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Director sold 7,871,685 for $13.81, making the entire transaction worth $108,707,970. This insider now owns 80,406,356 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.31 while generating a return on equity of -1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -21.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

The latest stats from [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.87 million was inferior to 2.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.27. The third major resistance level sits at $12.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.42.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

There are 433,799K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.34 billion. As of now, sales total 2,166 M while income totals -71,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 537,300 K while its last quarter net income were -1,800 K.