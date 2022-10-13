No matter how cynical the overall market is, Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) performance over the last week is recorded -7.66%

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $40.68, down -3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.75 and dropped to $39.365 before settling in for the closing price of $40.72. Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has traded in a range of $40.31-$53.93.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.70%. With a float of $261.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.10 million.

The firm has a total of 3211 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.70, operating margin of +32.09, and the pretax margin is +22.47.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Essential Utilities Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 99,654. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,954 shares at a rate of $51.00, taking the stock ownership to the 69,871 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.80% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Essential Utilities Inc., WTRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.23. The third major resistance level sits at $41.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.55.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.59 billion has total of 262,171K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,878 M in contrast with the sum of 431,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 448,760 K and last quarter income was 82,290 K.