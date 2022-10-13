No matter how cynical the overall market is, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) performance over the last week is recorded 6.50%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $25.55, up 5.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.84 and dropped to $25.35 before settling in for the closing price of $24.34. Over the past 52 weeks, GRIN has traded in a range of $12.83-$28.98.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 398.30%. With a float of $11.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.96 million.

The firm has a total of 596 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.40%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 398.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s (GRIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.45, a number that is poised to hit 52.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., GRIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s (GRIN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.08. The third major resistance level sits at $26.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.84.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 485.57 million has total of 19,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 455,840 K in contrast with the sum of 118,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,580 K and last quarter income was 56,760 K.