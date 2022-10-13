No matter how cynical the overall market is, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) performance over the last week is recorded 2.58%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.57, soaring 7.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.49 and dropped to $36.98 before settling in for the closing price of $37.87. Within the past 52 weeks, PBF’s price has moved between $10.58 and $44.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 11.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.20%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3418 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.51, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 3,753,540. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $37.54, taking the stock ownership to the 80,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 sold 538,500 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,147,816. This insider now owns 11,745,500 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7.47) by $3.11. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.21, a number that is poised to hit 6.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Looking closely at PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 81.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.51. However, in the short run, PBF Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.41. Second resistance stands at $44.20. The third major resistance level sits at $46.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.39.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.06 billion based on 121,924K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,253 M and income totals 231,000 K. The company made 14,078 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,204 M in sales during its previous quarter.