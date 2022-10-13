No matter how cynical the overall market is, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

On October 12, 2022, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) opened at $15.83, . During the day, the shares moved up to $15.83 and dropped to $15.81 before settling in for the closing price of $15.82. Price fluctuations for SHLX have ranged from $10.76 to $16.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $123.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.30 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.86, operating margin of +42.27, and the pretax margin is +102.16.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is 68.54%, while institutional ownership is 20.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +100.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 1.85 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s (SHLX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.83 in the near term. At $15.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.79.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) Key Stats

There are currently 393,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 556,000 K according to its annual income of 556,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 149,000 K and its income totaled 148,000 K.