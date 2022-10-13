No matter how cynical the overall market is Unum Group (UNM) performance over the last week is recorded -0.95%

On October 12, 2022, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) opened at $41.00, lower -1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.28 and dropped to $40.59 before settling in for the closing price of $41.09. Price fluctuations for UNM have ranged from $22.25 to $41.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.40% at the time writing. With a float of $198.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.15 million.

In an organization with 10100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,605,392. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $40.13, taking the stock ownership to the 950,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 20,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $800,000. This insider now owns 56,814 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unum Group (UNM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.99. However, in the short run, Unum Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.10. Second resistance stands at $41.53. The third major resistance level sits at $41.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.72.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

There are currently 200,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,014 M according to its annual income of 824,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,041 M and its income totaled 370,400 K.