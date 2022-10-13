No matter how cynical the overall market is Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) performance over the last week is recorded -3.27%

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.81, plunging -1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.25 and dropped to $62.16 before settling in for the closing price of $63.21. Within the past 52 weeks, VOYA’s price has moved between $56.20 and $74.97.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -13.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.60%. With a float of $92.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Financial Conglomerates industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,906,958. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 57,782 shares at a rate of $67.62, taking the stock ownership to the 63,510 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider sold 4,054 for $66.48, making the entire transaction worth $269,504. This insider now owns 14,992 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.44) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +49.98 while generating a return on equity of 23.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.55% during the next five years compared to 219.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 47.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.03 in the near term. At $63.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.85.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.15 billion based on 102,175K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,230 M and income totals 2,126 M. The company made 1,519 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.