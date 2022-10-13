Now that CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $102.07, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.29 and dropped to $99.46 before settling in for the closing price of $102.83. Over the past 52 weeks, CF has traded in a range of $55.29-$119.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 12.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 187.90%. With a float of $198.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.35) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19, a number that is poised to hit 3.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

The latest stats from [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.13 million was inferior to 3.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.67.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 57.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.60. The third major resistance level sits at $107.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.41.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.62 billion has total of 199,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,538 M in contrast with the sum of 917,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,389 M and last quarter income was 1,165 M.