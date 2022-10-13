Now that Guidewire Software Inc.’s volume has hit 1.1 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $58.33, down -3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.70 and dropped to $56.61 before settling in for the closing price of $58.41. Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has traded in a range of $58.13-$128.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -171.30%. With a float of $83.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3376 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.42, operating margin of -14.66, and the pretax margin is -14.03.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 144,108. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,319 shares at a rate of $62.14, taking the stock ownership to the 68,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns sold 3,193 for $62.10, making the entire transaction worth $198,273. This insider now owns 40,714 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.95 while generating a return on equity of -4.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

The latest stats from [Guidewire Software Inc., GWRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.40. The third major resistance level sits at $60.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.83.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.91 billion has total of 84,084K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 812,610 K in contrast with the sum of -180,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 244,600 K and last quarter income was -31,030 K.