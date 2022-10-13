Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.70% last month.

October 12, 2022, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) trading session started at the price of $13.75. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.86 and dropped to $13.585 before settling in for the closing price of $13.77. A 52-week range for DOC has been $13.48 – $19.30.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.30%. With a float of $224.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Physicians Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 178,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.81, taking the stock ownership to the 459,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,000 for $18.08, making the entire transaction worth $180,800. This insider now owns 469,801 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 165.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.89 in the near term. At $14.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.46. The third support level lies at $13.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are 226,321K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.17 billion. As of now, sales total 457,700 K while income totals 83,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 132,170 K while its last quarter net income were 16,890 K.