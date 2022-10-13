Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) volume exceeds 8.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $0.35, up 191.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.3368 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, PT has traded in a range of $0.25-$7.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 25.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.70%. With a float of $6.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.41, operating margin of -39.05, and the pretax margin is -58.85.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 6.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -58.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s (PT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.35

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Looking closely at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s (PT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 477.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 224.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8176, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9850. However, in the short run, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1249. Second resistance stands at $1.3441. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7381. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1177.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.26 million has total of 8,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,270 K in contrast with the sum of -2,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 508,958 K and last quarter income was -1,021 M.