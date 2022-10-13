Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.65% last month.

On October 12, 2022, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) opened at $48.53, higher 2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.99 and dropped to $48.16 before settling in for the closing price of $48.24. Price fluctuations for PCOR have ranged from $40.00 to $105.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -155.50% at the time writing. With a float of $120.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2885 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.69, operating margin of -53.74, and the pretax margin is -56.12.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 1,197,878. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $49.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,683,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s CEO & President sold 24,200 for $52.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,278,460. This insider now owns 3,707,287 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -51.51 while generating a return on equity of -57.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

The latest stats from [Procore Technologies Inc., PCOR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 0.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.99. The third major resistance level sits at $52.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.33. The third support level lies at $46.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

There are currently 135,564K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 514,820 K according to its annual income of -265,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 172,210 K and its income totaled -73,120 K.