Recent developments with B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.44 cents.

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) stock priced at $15.44, up 0.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.67 and dropped to $15.21 before settling in for the closing price of $15.46. BGS’s price has ranged from $14.72 to $34.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -49.70%. With a float of $71.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.62 million.

In an organization with 2847 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.16, operating margin of +12.49, and the pretax margin is +4.55.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of B&G Foods Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 286,658. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,875 shares at a rate of $20.66, taking the stock ownership to the 34,007 shares.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.28 while generating a return on equity of 7.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -9.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are B&G Foods Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was better than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, B&G Foods Inc.’s (BGS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.38. However, in the short run, B&G Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.78. Second resistance stands at $15.96. The third major resistance level sits at $16.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.04. The third support level lies at $14.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.17 billion, the company has a total of 71,669K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,056 M while annual income is 67,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 478,970 K while its latest quarter income was 260 K.