Recent developments with El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.38, soaring 15.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.70 and dropped to $10.20 before settling in for the closing price of $9.10. Within the past 52 weeks, LOCO’s price has moved between $8.15 and $16.90.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.90%. With a float of $19.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4626 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.79, operating margin of +10.18, and the pretax margin is +8.68.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is 31.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 324,813. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 25,238 shares at a rate of $12.87, taking the stock ownership to the 70,290 shares.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.41 while generating a return on equity of 9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 11.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s (LOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.75 in the near term. At $10.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.98. The third support level lies at $9.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 395.30 million based on 37,003K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 454,360 K and income totals 29,120 K. The company made 124,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.