Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.27 million

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $55.21, down -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.21 and dropped to $54.425 before settling in for the closing price of $55.27. Over the past 52 weeks, REG has traded in a range of $51.97-$78.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 699.30%. With a float of $169.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 432 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.97, operating margin of +40.81, and the pretax margin is +33.18.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 302,275. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company sold 4,330 shares at a rate of $69.81, taking the stock ownership to the 9,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,105 for $73.78, making the entire transaction worth $155,317. This insider now owns 48,464 shares in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +32.74 while generating a return on equity of 6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 699.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.52% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Looking closely at Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.51. However, in the short run, Regency Centers Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.15. Second resistance stands at $55.57. The third major resistance level sits at $55.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.58.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.50 billion has total of 172,362K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,166 M in contrast with the sum of 361,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 302,080 K and last quarter income was 104,800 K.