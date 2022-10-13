Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) last year’s performance of -91.46% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.5157, soaring 19.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6146 and dropped to $0.4998 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, RKLY’s price has moved between $0.47 and $7.78.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -161.80%. With a float of $100.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.34 million.

The firm has a total of 302 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is 13.40%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 197,370. In this transaction Director of this company bought 47,060 shares at a rate of $4.19, taking the stock ownership to the 22,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,098 for $3.90, making the entire transaction worth $19,882. This insider now owns 473,067 shares in total.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -161.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, RKLY], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s (RKLY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2890, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8400. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6405. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6850. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7553. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5257, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4554. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4109.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 87.11 million based on 132,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,210 K and income totals -168,010 K. The company made 1,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -121,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.