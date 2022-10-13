Sono Group N.V. (SEV) kicked off at the price of $1.90: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.09, plunging -9.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.11 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.11. Within the past 52 weeks, SEV’s price has moved between $2.07 and $47.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.80%. With a float of $46.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 231 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 56.46%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4444.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.04 in the near term. At $2.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.62.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 160.00 million based on 81,508K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16 K and income totals -75,660 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.