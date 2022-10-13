Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) average volume reaches $1.49M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $28.42, down -2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.46 and dropped to $27.495 before settling in for the closing price of $28.30. Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has traded in a range of $21.42-$35.34.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.50%. With a float of $106.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.21, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +5.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 76,796. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 2,565 shares at a rate of $29.94, taking the stock ownership to the 40,544 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Store Operations Officer sold 59,607 for $30.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,803,427. This insider now owns 9,787 shares in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.72) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.00 while generating a return on equity of 26.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.43% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 1.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.17 in the near term. At $28.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.00 billion has total of 107,455K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,100 M in contrast with the sum of 244,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,595 M and last quarter income was 62,000 K.