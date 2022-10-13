The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.71% last month.

On October 12, 2022, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) opened at $206.05, lower -1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $206.36 and dropped to $201.08 before settling in for the closing price of $204.51. Price fluctuations for SHW have ranged from $200.24 to $354.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 11.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.20% at the time writing. With a float of $237.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61626 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.46, operating margin of +13.36, and the pretax margin is +11.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 400,905. In this transaction President, The Americas Group of this company sold 1,542 shares at a rate of $259.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 2,000 for $259.55, making the entire transaction worth $519,100. This insider now owns 320,774 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.77) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +9.35 while generating a return on equity of 61.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.74% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.65, a number that is poised to hit 2.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

The latest stats from [The Sherwin-Williams Company, SHW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.33 million was inferior to 1.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.60.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 1.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $229.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $256.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $204.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $208.26. The third major resistance level sits at $210.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $199.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.70. The third support level lies at $194.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

There are currently 259,183K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,945 M according to its annual income of 1,864 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,872 M and its income totaled 577,900 K.