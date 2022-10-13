UBER (Uber Technologies Inc.) climbed 5.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.05, soaring 5.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.115 and dropped to $24.56 before settling in for the closing price of $24.66. Within the past 52 weeks, UBER’s price has moved between $19.90 and $48.84.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 93.20%. With a float of $1.97 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 billion.

The firm has a total of 29300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.92, operating margin of -21.74, and the pretax margin is -5.87.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 133,344. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,167 shares at a rate of $32.00, taking the stock ownership to the 142,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s insider sold 87,841 for $31.26, making the entire transaction worth $2,745,864. This insider now owns 141,944 shares in total.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$2.79. This company achieved a net margin of -2.84 while generating a return on equity of -3.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.75% during the next five years compared to 32.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uber Technologies Inc., UBER], we can find that recorded value of 36.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 32.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 42.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.11. The third major resistance level sits at $28.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.43.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.48 billion based on 1,979,918K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,455 M and income totals -496,000 K. The company made 8,073 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,601 M in sales during its previous quarter.