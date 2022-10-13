WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,895 M

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) stock priced at $40.90, down -2.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.05 and dropped to $39.803 before settling in for the closing price of $41.22. WSC’s price has ranged from $30.52 to $44.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 34.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.40%. With a float of $207.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.98, operating margin of +21.49, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 5,386,330. In this transaction Director of this company sold 126,646 shares at a rate of $42.53, taking the stock ownership to the 631,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director sold 126,647 for $43.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,499,950. This insider now owns 631,938 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 54.40% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

The latest stats from [WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., WSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.57 million was inferior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 71.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.61. The third major resistance level sits at $42.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.86 billion, the company has a total of 222,522K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,895 M while annual income is 160,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 581,640 K while its latest quarter income was 73,380 K.