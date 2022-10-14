$1.11M in average volume shows that Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 13, 2022, with Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) stock priced at $0.27, down -0.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.309 and dropped to $0.256 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. MARK’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $6.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -23.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 268.90%. With a float of $93.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 11.34%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Remark Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Remark Holdings Inc., MARK], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3696, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5809. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3057. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3339. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2527, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2279. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1997.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.62 million, the company has a total of 106,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,990 K while annual income is 27,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,560 K while its latest quarter income was -12,530 K.